BRIGHTON — John Stanfield Ross, 74, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Alton, Illinois, son of the late John Sewell and Eveyln Bernita (Richie) Ross.

John served our country during the Vietnam War; a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement, John worked for Owens Illinois Glass Works and Ross Excavating.

Survivors include his children, Shelli Allison and John Ross; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey (Sonya) Ross, Joshua (Susan) Bollinger, Abbigail Ross, Joey (Stephanie) Ross, Tyler Bollinger, Shealynn Allison; ten great grandchildren; and one sister and her husband, Sharon (Dickie) Spurgeon.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Dylan Ross.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to .

Online condolences may be sent at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

