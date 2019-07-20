JOHN RUYLE

ALTON — John Kennett Ruyle passed way on July 16, 2019 at Comfort House in McAllen, Texas. Born Sept. 2, 1932, he was the son of Harold Eric and Hilda Maria (Kennett) Ruyle. He married Charlene Rogers. She preceded him in death. He married Marge Watsek on Nov. 12, 2003 in Edwardsville, Illinois. She survives.

John was a 1950 graduate of Alton High School. He also served 3 years and 3 months in the U.S. Navy. He later received a degree in criminal justice from LCCC. He was employed on the Alton Police Department for 34 years, from which he retired. Then he worked part time for the Madison County Juvenile Detention Home. While on the Alton Police Department he also was a Security Director in Fairmount Addition. He is a retired member of the P.B. and P.A. Unit 14 and the Illinois Police Association. He is also a member of the VFW Post 1308.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,Paula (Bud) Humiston of Rosewood Heights, Illinois and Roger Ruyle of Wood River, Illinois, step-children, Lori Ambuelhl of Charleston, South Carolina, Jeffery Beadles (Michele Hall) of Salem, Oregon, and Brian Beadles of Alton. John is also survived by his grandchildren: Jennifer and Dayne Marshall, Travis and Tanya Ruyle, Eva and Ben Ferrario. John's great grandchildren: Isaac and Sam Marshall, Kyler Hyde, Alexa Ruyle, Layla Ruyle, Carter Ruyle as well as Marge's grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Joyce Hackmeister.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Monday, July 22 at Gent Funeral Home. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com