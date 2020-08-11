1/1
John Scalese
{ "" }
ALTON — John "Jack" Scalese, 96 of Alton, Illinois, died at 9:18 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 1, 1924 in Oil City, Pennslyvania, to the late Joseph & Susan (Scarpetti) Scalese.

He married Sara Moltz Nov. 23, 1946 in Oil City, at The Help of Christians Church on Nov. 23, 1946. She preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2001.

He was a Pattern Maker for a number of years, Pattern supervisor and Asst. Foundry Superintendent for Worthington Corp. in Oil City, until the plant moved its product.

Jack spent 16 years at the Owens-Illinois Mold and Foundry operation in Alton as a quality Assurance Supervisor for the foundry and retired in 1983. He was a WW II Army Veteran. He served three years with the 11th Airborne Division Glider Troops, serving in two major campaigns in the Asia Pacific, Leyte and Manila.

Jack was also a long time member of St. Mary's Church and a lifetime member of the Alton VFW Post #1308 and served on the Ritual Team.

Survivors include three daughters and spouses, Sara "Sally" L. Scalese of Alton, Suzie (George) Eich, and Jan (Mike) Bucher both of Godfrey, Illinois; five grandchildren, Lissa Jacobs Sido, Ryan (Lisa) Jacobs, John (Katie) Bucher, Katie (Chris) Bucher Warren, and Matt (Jenni Thaxton) Bucher; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Sido, Kayli & Brianne Jacobs, Jack & Layla Bucher, Lindsay, Tessa, Burke and Campell Warren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents; Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Joseph Scalese; and one sister, Ida Guzzo.

Because of COVID 19, services will be private. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey with full military rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Ritual Team.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
