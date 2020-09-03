John Spencer

GRAFTON — John Dennis Spencer, 76, died at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his home in Grafton, Illinois.

Born Jan. 3, 1944 in Hammond, Indiana, he was the son of John D. and Roanna L. "Roni" (Smith) Spencer.

Mr. Spencer served in the U.S. Air Force and was an active member of the Abundant Life Community Church in Alton, Illinois.

He was a member of the EMU Motorcycle Club and volunteered for OSF Hospice.

He loved to play the ukulele, guitar and harmonica.

He retired from Shell Oil as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement he worked part time for Cavallo Bus Line.

In 1970 he married the former Margie L. Haynes in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Carla Newton (Jim) of Grafton; one son, Jerry Brown (Lisa) of Augusta, Michigan; three grandchildren, Roanna Newton, Amy Brown and Ashley Allen; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Aiden, Jameson and Annabelle; two brothers, Dane Spencer (Ruth) of Alton, and Kevin Spencer (Janet) of Godfrey, Illinois; and two sisters, Cindy Burns (Robert) of Sumner, Illinois, and Mary Ann Zahner (Alan) of Alton.

Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Brown; and a brother, Stephen Spencer.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a drive thru visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Please enter through the south entrance off Rozier Street.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Reverend Roy Rhodes will officiate. Memorials may be made to OFS Hospice.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.