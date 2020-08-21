BETHALTO — John A. Standefer I, 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on February 23, 1938 in Loami, Illinois, the son of Carl and Cecil Standefer. John was married to Oppalene J. (Norman), they remained close friends after their marriage. She passed away on August 9, 2011.

John was a Machinist at McDonnell Douglas where he worked for 32 years. John served his country in the United States Air Force.

John, aka Big John to most, was the epitomy of a family man. Gramps, as his family referred to him, cherished his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. They were his heart and soul that allowed him to live a purpose filled, meaningful life. In his younger years, John loved coaching youth baseball. He also enjoyed following Cardinal baseball. He was an avid auto racing fan and was especially passionate about dirt track racing. He would often join his friends at the "world meeting" at McDonald's in Bethalto. He spent his free time at the family farm where a lake was constructed in his honor and fittingly named,"Lake Big John". The farm was his happy place where he enjoyed hunting, cracking jokes, piddling, or taking a ride on his ATV.

He is survived by his children: Jean (Larry) Sullivan of Bethalto, Kay (Paul) Gross of Holiday Shores, and John Standefer II of Moro; siblings: Bob Standefer of Auburn, James Standefer of Donna, Texas, Tom Standefer of Niantic, Mary McCray of Gainsville, Missouri and Linda Harney of Loami; grandchildren: Jenifer Standefer, Zach Standefer and Tyler Sullivan; and one great-grandchild, Kinsey Mitchell.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Cecil Standefer; his spouse, Oppalene; his sister, Betty Standefer; his brothers, Joe Standefer and Gene Standefer and one son-in-law, Scott Richie.

A visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn. A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 29 at the farm starting at 4 p.m.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society and/or National MS Society.

