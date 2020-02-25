BELLEVILLE — John Wesley Thomas, age 75, of Belleville, Illinois, born Nov. 29, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, to Frank Thomas and Beryl Elizabeth, nee Calhoun, Thomas; passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home.

John grew up and attended high school in Jerseyville, Illinois. He earned his Eagle Scout award and attended Bellevue College, in Bellevue, Nebraska. He served three years in the US Army, 1962-65, serving as a clerk in Vietnam. John was a former member of the Black Knights Drum and Bugle Corps. For a brief time in the mid-1960s, John was the substitute drummer for the American rock band Paul Revere & The Raiders.

He retired from Granite City Steel, where he worked as a computer operator. For many years, and up until this past fall sports season, John umpired baseball and wrestling, from elementary through collegiate ages, in Illinois and Indiana. John was passionate about youth sports, dedicating many hours to area programs, and was an avid fan of the SLU Billikens and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was a bus driver for Belleville Township High School West, transporting students and athletes for the past 16 years. John was a current member and Finance Officer for the American Legion Charles A. Woodford Post 2007 in Swansea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Elizabeth "Jane" Thomas in 2016.

Surviving are his children, Brian Thomas of Belleville, Bryant Thomas of St. Louis, Missouri, Beth (Michael) Chavarria of Valrico, Florida, and Rebecca Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska; step-sons, Craig (Joan) Mentzer of Millstadt, Illinois, and Christopher (Tracy) Mentzer of Swansea, Illinois; 12 special grandchildren; his dear friend Carol Boone, and his loyal dog Grover.

Memorial donations are suggested to Belleville West Athletics Booster Club. Online remembrances may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday, March. 1, at the funeral home, with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating, and will be immediately followed by the American Legion service.

Graveside Service Procession will depart the funeral home at 1:45 p.m., Monday, March 2, for a 2:30 p.m. committal service with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.