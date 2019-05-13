JOHN TRETTER

EDWARDSVILLE — John Terence Tretter 74, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Son of the late Michael Tretter and Lorraine Brodie Tretter born in Alton, Illinois

Married to Mary L. Henderson April 16, 1966 at St. Kevin Catholic Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Survived by his wife, Survived by daughters Kory (Joedy) Saffel of Marine, Tina Jacobsen of Palm Bay, Florida. and Dana (Todd) Brakhane of Edwardsville. Grandchildren; Maddisen, Jackson, McKinley, Eric, Luke, Meghan and Benjamin. Brother Albert (Cynthia) Tretter of St. Louis, sisters Marilyn (Bob) Nenninger of St. Louis, and Claire (David) Bauer of Edwardsville.

Tretter was an Edwardsville Police Officer for 30 years retired in 2001 was a shift commander. He loved the outdoors to fish, hunt, and camp.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan St. Edwardsville, Illinois. Burial will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Suggested memorials to be left at F.O.P Lodge 244 "Shop with a cop"