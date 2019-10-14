EAST ALTON — John A. Underwood, 91, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

He was born Jan. 9, 1928 in Sturdivant, Missouri, the son of Glen W. and Eva Ethel (Shrout) Underwood.

John had been an inspector and mold repairman for Owens, Illinois. Glass retiring in 1983. He had been active in the Wood Rvier Masonic Lodge #1062.

In 1972 in Alton, Illinois, he married Marilyn Jean Park. She died Dec. 6, 2010.

Surviving are a son, Karl (Jayne) Sundberg; daughters, Karin (Dave) Bourisaw and Janette (Jim) Michels; grandchildren, Traci (Rich) Pitchford, Timi Underwood, Cole (Liz) Campbell, Stephanie Sundberg, Erica Michels and Sydney Kahl; several nieces and nephews,including Linda McKenzie, who lovingly cared for him; and sisters Ermil Dobey and Janet Schimberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son Tommy D. Underwood, his grandson Tyler Underwood, his brother Arthur Underwood and his sister Emily Pyle.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Wood River Masonic Lodge 1062 will conduct a service at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday with Pastor Tony Nickels officiating.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to the East Alton Assembly of God Church where he was a member.