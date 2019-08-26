ALTON — John Joseph Valdes, 62, passed away at 2:46 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 27, 1957 in Wood River, Illinois, he was a son of the late Joseph M. and Verla (Orban) Valdes.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran worked for 25 years at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri as a vendor for Sports Services, and occasionally worked at Scott Trade Center also.

Survivors include two daughters, Melissa (Timothy) Crisel and Aimee (Kenneth) Williams, all of Granite City; the mom who raised him, Janice C. Harper of East Alton, Illinois; a stepdaughter, Michelle Corbell of St. Louis; 8 grandchildren, Kalin, Kayla, Kyi, Kingston, Kenzie, Kendrick, Trystan and Ayden; his siblings, Ralph (Angela) Valdes , Louie (Jenny) Valdes, all of Wood River, Janice Valdes, Kathy (Keith) Grant of Wood River, Les (Charlotte) Harper of Maryville, and Calvin (Tammy) Harper of Godfrey, Illinois; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and –nephews; and cousins; and his wife, Mini Valdes of Granite City, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his dad who raised him, Vernon Harper and a brother, Joe Valdes.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Teri Davis will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.

