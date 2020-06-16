John Vonnahmen

BRIGHTON — John Calvin "Cal" Vonnahmen, 93, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Evelyn's House, in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Cal was born on Nov. 18, 1926, in Brighton, son of the late John and Elizabeth (Gissler) Vonnahmen.

He served our country during the Korean War; a veteran of the United States Army.

On June 2, 1951, Cal married Cecelia Born in Murphysboro, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2011.

Cal was the owner/operator of Cal's Market for 30 years and was a member of the area ambulance service. He also served on the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District beginning in 1954. In 1964 he began serving as Fire Chief, a duty he had the honor to have until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, and growing roses in his garden.

He will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, Jane (Mike) Gibbons of O'Fallon, Missouri, Susan Beer of Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Kay (Roger) Gibson of East Alton, Illinois, Jeff (Rhonda) Vonnahmen of Brighton, and Robert (Darienne) Vonnahmen of Brighton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with the 8th due in July; and friends and members of the community.

In addition to his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Wuellner.

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church parking lot. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and will be directed through the receiving line by funeral home staff.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Masses at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, Brighton Fire Department, or Club Paws.

Online Condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.