John Vonnahmen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIGHTON — John Calvin "Cal" Vonnahmen, 93, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Evelyn's House, in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Cal was born on Nov. 18, 1926, in Brighton, son of the late John and Elizabeth (Gissler) Vonnahmen.

He served our country during the Korean War; a veteran of the United States Army.

On June 2, 1951, Cal married Cecelia Born in Murphysboro, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2011.

Cal was the owner/operator of Cal's Market for 30 years and was a member of the area ambulance service. He also served on the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District beginning in 1954. In 1964 he began serving as Fire Chief, a duty he had the honor to have until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, and growing roses in his garden.

He will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, Jane (Mike) Gibbons of O'Fallon, Missouri, Susan Beer of Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Kay (Roger) Gibson of East Alton, Illinois, Jeff (Rhonda) Vonnahmen of Brighton, and Robert (Darienne) Vonnahmen of Brighton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with the 8th due in July; and friends and members of the community.

In addition to his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Wuellner.

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church parking lot. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and will be directed through the receiving line by funeral home staff.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Masses at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, Brighton Fire Department, or Club Paws.

Online Condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
501 W Center St
Brighton, IL 62012
(618) 372-3712
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved