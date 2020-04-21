EDWARDSVILLE — John M. Wardein, 57, died at 5:01 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home.

Born April 24, 1962 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Elaine (Zigrang) Wardein of Godfrey, Illinois, and the late Edward V. Wardein Jr. John worked for Franklin Fixtures in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He married the former Geri Ann Desch. She preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 1995.

Along with his mother; he is survived by a son, John Wardein (Raquel) of St. Charles, Missouri; a daughter, Sarah Wardein-Smith (Tyler) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; five grandchildren, Adelaide, Elouise, Harlowe, Ruby and Henley; a brother, Vincent Wardein (Alison) of Aurora, Illinois; and a sister, Victoria Gabriel (Dr. David Gabriel) of Austin, Texas; also nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Koch, Anna McMurry, Elizabeth Gabriel, Katharine Wardein and David Wardein.

Along with his father and wife; he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Gabriel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese, Illinois.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.