ALTON — John F. White, 94, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

He was born on July 11, 1925 in Alton, the son of the late Frank and Flossie (Baldwin) White. He married Geraldine "Jeri" E. White on May 9, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She preceded him in death on March 16, 2012, they were married 65 years.

John was a Navy Commander for over 20 years, and fought in WWII, earning three Bronze Stars, Victory Ribbon, and Phillipine Liberation Ribbon.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Shay (Mike) Ura of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Janet (Doug) Workman of Alton; grandchildren, Catherine, Mary, Kate, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Jack and Carter; and siblings, Barbara Pomatto of Pennslyvania, and Tom White of Alton.

Burial will be at JB National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, Jan. 2, with a Chapel service at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials can be made to Street Kitchen Community Outreach of St. Louis, Missouri.

