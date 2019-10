BUNKER HILL — John "Tyler" Yates, 29, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11:10 a.m. at his home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.