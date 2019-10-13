BUNKER HILL — John "Tyler" Yates, 29, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11:10 a.m. at his home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

He was born July 17, 1990 in Alton, Illinois, the son of John Yates and Michelle Rowe.

Tyler was a member of Edwardsville the General Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to his dad's property by Beaver Dam, going to yard and estate sales with his mom, laying by Sydney and chilling, and he loved playing with his rescue dog, Luca.

Along with his parents, Tyler is survived by two sisters, Ashley Edwards of Bunker Hill and Hannah Yates of Bethalto; paternal grandmother, Rosemary Yates of Roxana; and maternal grandparents, Judy Davis of St. Louis and Leroy and Jan Fahnestock of Bunker Hill.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harry "Truman" Yates, and cousin Nate Yates.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Memorials can be made to Madison Co. Humane Society.

