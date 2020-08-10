MEXICO, MO — Stephen Jon "Jon" Oliver drew his last breath at noon on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

We suspect he was the guest of honor at an eternal happy hour with great friends and he didn't want to be late. He was the life of the party, king of one-liners and corny dad jokes, and he always had a smile on his face. He was larger than life and his loss will be felt deeply by those that loved him most.

Jon was born in Mexico, Missouri, on July 21, 1953 to John F. (Pete) and Nona Jane (McIntyre) Oliver, both of whom preceded him in death.

He graduated from Mexico High School in 1971 and attended Northeast Missouri State University for what he proudly termed "a cup of tea." He returned to Mexico and spent over 20 years working for Oliver Trucking, Inc. at various locations throughout the Midwest. He was the owner of JR's bar in Mexico and it was there that he perfected his epic karaoke skills. He worked in a variety of positions throughout the trucking industry and owned Audrain Truck and Trailer Sales. He was the owner and head chef of Jonnie O's catering and BBQ. After retiring from his sales position at M&M golf cars in July 2019, he dedicated his spare time to fixing up his 1950 Ford panel wagon, named Wilbur.

He was famous throughout Audrain county for his award-winning ribs and other smoked meats.Grilling for people and competing in BBQ competitions were two of his greatest passions. If you were privileged enough to share a Bloody Mary with him during a BBQ competition, you saw a man truly in his element.

One of life's great mysteries was how his huge heart fit in his chest and he leaves us with a legacy of generosity. He never shied away from helping someone in need and volunteered his time and talents freely.

Jon was an active member of the Little Dixie Shrine Club and the Little Dixie Motor Patrol, serving as past president of both. He also served as Exalted Ruler of the Mexico Elks Lodge. Jon lived a life of service, which included being a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He loved drinking coffee with the guys; enjoying happy hours on the farm; and he loved his family fiercely. He was a dedicated husband and doting father, but he was proudest of his grandchildren.

Jon married Rose Tite at the East Alton Baptist Church in East Alton, Illinois, in July 1975. When he returned to Mexico, he reconnected with the love of his life, Sharon. They were married on June 29, 2002. She survives.

He is also survived by his children, Jamie Oliver Davis of Alton, IL; Brian (Angela) Hoer of Olathe, Kansas, and Elecia (Ryan) Eskew of Mexico; three grandsons, Cade Davis of Alton, Illinois, Dagan Hoer of Mexico and Cash Hoer of Olathe, Kansas; his only granddaughter, Anneslee Eskew of Mexico; two sisters, Jan Jolly of Kansas City and Joy Keith of Mexico; father-in-law, J.T. Ferrier of Mexico; several nieces and nephews including Lane Jolly of California, Casey Jolly of Mexico, Katelin Keith of Mexico and Kristen (Alex) Hanish of Prairie Village, Kansas; and one aunt, Anne Hoffman of Montgomery City.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Stephen Jon Oliver; one infant daughter, Jona Kay Oliver; and his mother-in-law, Betty Ferrier.

Private family graveside services will be held at the East Lawn Memorial Park Columbariums with Kevin Wilkerson officiating.

A celebration of life will be at a later date to give a big fat middle finger to cancer and covid.

Memorial donations may be made to the Little Dixie Shrine Club or the donor's choice. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

