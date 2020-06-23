WOOD RIVER — We say goodbye to a wonderful Husband, Father, Grand-Father, Cousin and Friend. Sebastian Joseph Balsamo passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at age 94. He was born in Wood River, Illinois, on Jan. 1, 1926, to the late Antonio and Rosalie Balsamo, who predeceased him; along with his sister, Rose Baker.

Joseph entered into the service Dec. 27, 1950 at the US Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia. He served on the US Wisconsin, SCC Great Lakes, Illinois, and the USS Pocono during WWII. He was - discharged from the United States Navy on Aug. 26, 1954.

Joseph took night classes in College after his discharge from the Navy, graduating from Southern Illinois University in 1955 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration.

Joseph began his business management career with Olin Matheson Corporation. He later joined McDonald Douglas Aircraft to become a Senior Analyst. Joseph later joined the Mead Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, to become a General Manager.

Later Joseph relocated to Automated Data Processing as a Vice President. Joseph was very career driven and once again on the move accepting a position at Statistical - Tabulating where he climbed ranks to become Executive Vice President before retiring in 2002.

He enjoyed Traveling, Horse Races, Casinos, Baseball and Golf outings and Entertainment. He was a "fix it" type of guy always keeping himself busy with projects. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Cassidy by having a date night every Friday.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Edna Mae Balsamo; sons, Anthony G. Balsamo and Barry J. Balsamo; daughter, Charise M. Baker; and granddaughter, Cassidy N. Baker.

Due to Covid-19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.