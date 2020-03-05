HARDIN — Joseph B. Bowers, 83, of Hardin, Illinois, passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020. Joseph was born May 30, 1936 in , Illinois, to the late Oliver and Adelia Bowers.

Joseph married Beverly Ann (Hahn) Bowers on Nov. 5, 1960 in Olney, Illinois.

He was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin, the Knights of Columbus in Hardin, Lyons club, and founding member in establishing the EMT service in Calhoun, Illinois.

He worked for Country Company Insurance as an Insurance Manager retiring after 30 years of service. Joseph enjoyed golfing ,boating, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by five children, Carrie (Bernie) Wallendorf, Debbie (Bob) Simon, Shelly (Kenny) Sievers, Mark (Shelly) Bowers, and Kris (Kevin) Blumenberg; 12 grandchildren, Nick, Nathaniel, Andrew, and Caroline Kamp, Megan Hillen, Hannah Nelson, Katie Kettenbach, Anne-Marie Johnson, Evan and Mitchell Bowers, Rachel Klocke, and Ryan Blumenberg; 14 great-grandchildren, Veyah Luke, Morgan, Makayla, and Molly Kamp, River Kamp, Ashton Kamp, Rowan Holland, Rory, Elsie, and Marlowe Hillen, Rhett Kettenbach, Chandler Sievers, and Mackenzie and Haleigh Cranmer; and one sister, Betty Louise Edwards.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Bowers; brother, Arnold Bowers; and Grandson, Derek Blumenberg.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday March 8, 2020 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin.

Burial will follow at St. Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin.

Memorials may be made to Calhoun for Life or Calhoun Lady Warriors Basketball team.