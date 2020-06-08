Joseph Fletcher
WOOD RIVER — Joseph D. Fletcher, 73, beloved servant of the Lord, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Survived by wife, Cheryl; children, Joe (Debbie), Carol and Claudia (Robert); grandchildren; and brothers, Gordon, Jim and Gene.

Private service with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
