WOOD RIVER — Joseph D. Fletcher, 73, beloved servant of the Lord, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Survived by wife, Cheryl; children, Joe (Debbie), Carol and Claudia (Robert); grandchildren; and brothers, Gordon, Jim and Gene.
Private service with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.