Joseph Glover

BETHALTO — Joseph "Mr. Joe" L. Glover, 82, of Bethalto, Illinois, formerly of Shipman, Illinois, died at 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1938 in Carrolton, Illinois, to the late Charles and Anna (Poisl) Glover.

Joe worked for Olin and salvaged old cars.

He enjoyed watching tv and listening to music. When he was young, he spent his free time racing.

He is survived by four children, Emmanuel (Tammy) Glover of Litchfield, Illinois, Scott (Amanda) Scoggins of Medora, Illinois, Erik (Danyell) Scoggins of Bethalto, and Crystal Glover; two step-children, Gregg (Sharon) Scoggins of Shipman and Shelly Barrett of Cottage Hills, Illinois; one brother, Johnny (Bonnie) Glover of Indiana; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna; significant other, Linda Rebecca Scoggins; former wife, Henrietta Glover; five sisters, Juanita Taylor, Erma Wyatt, Linda Glover, Sonja Jean Wyatt, and Leatha Tackett; three brothers, James Glover, Robert Heil, and Charles Glover; two grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Anderson Family Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

