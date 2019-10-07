BUNKER HILL — Joseph F. Govero, 76, passed away at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Feb. 16, 1943 in Ridgewood, Missouri, he was the son of Pete and Mary (Snell) Govero.

He had worked as a Boilermaker for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers before retiring.

Joe was a member of Bethalto Masonic Lodge #406 and Ainad Shriner's Lodge in East St. Louis.

On Nov. 30, 1959, he married Virginia "Darlene" Warren. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Ronnie Govero of Bunker Hill, Illinois; daughter, Christine Doolen of East Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Kyle (Jodi) Doolen, Courtney (Adam) Miller; great grandchildren, Lorelei and Falynn Doolen, Raegan and Reid Miller; brothers, John and Bill Govero both of Cottage Hills, Illinois; severl nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents and daughter-in-law, Tina Govero preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct 10. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to .