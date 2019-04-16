Obituary
Print

Joseph Hernandez


HERNANDEZ

GLEN CARBON — Joseph Cheo Hernandez "Joe", 80, of Glen Carbon, Illinoid, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Burial will immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Military honors. The service will be officiated by Reverend John Shank. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com