HERNANDEZ
GLEN CARBON — Joseph Cheo Hernandez "Joe", 80, of Glen Carbon, Illinoid, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Burial will immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Military honors. The service will be officiated by Reverend John Shank. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.