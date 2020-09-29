Joseph Jackson

WOOD RIVER — Joseph Robert Jackson, 41, passed away 1:40 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Feb. 13, 1979 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Deborah (Floyd) Jackson of Alton and Steven Jackson of O'Fallon, Missouri.

He had worked in the parts department for Federico Chrysler Jeep in Wood River, Illinois.

Surviving in addition to his parents; are step-mother, Ruth Jackson of O'Fallon; brother, Mike Jackson of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, (companion, Deanna Groves); sisters, Katye Jackson, (husband, Zach Gross) of Roxana, Illinois, and Mandy Jackson of Wood River; nieces, Abigail and Elizabeth Slinger, Lucy Hanneken, Audry Groves, Sadie Jackson, Madison Moravec and Willow Gross; nephew, Zeke Gross; and great-niece, Evelynn Groves.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.