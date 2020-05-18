Joseph Martinez
GRANITE CITY — Joseph "Jitter" E. Martinez, 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 2, 1938, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Jose and Vera (Hargis) Martinez. He married Brenda McDuffy in Bethalto, Illinois, on July 31, 1988, she preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2015. Joseph was a machinist for Beall Tool and Dye which he loved. He was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He was an active softball player and just loved to spend time with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Diane Toro of Granite City, Melissa (Dan) Saul of Godfrey, Illinois, Ryan Smith of Bethalto, Heather (Carl) Davis of Bethalto, and Danielle (Michael) Rodinette of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Salvador III, Gabriella, Salena, Gage, Nathan, Maria, Matthew, Avy, Jenna, Jessa, Keaton, Cole and Gage; and great-grandchildren, Amiya, Kingzely, and Journe; and a sister, Donna Martinez. Along with his parents and wife, Brenda; he was preceded in death by a son, Antonio Martinez; a sister, Juanita Wilhold; a brother, Bob Bussee; and his former wife, Agnes (Delehanty), who passed in July of 2003. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy, we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service, will be at Bethalto United Methodist Church in Bethalto. Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
