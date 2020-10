Or Copy this URL to Share

ILLINOIS — Joseph Jo Metzler (Bud), 74, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Terri; his daughter, Kristin; a son, Joseph; along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



