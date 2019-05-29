JOSEPH MILLITELLO

ALTON — Joseph Millitello, 81, died at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home in Alton, Illinois. Born June 25, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Luke and Lucille (Romano) Millitello.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church until they closed and then was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He retired in November of 1997 as a lab technician for McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Jan. 10, 1959 he married the former Bernice Malone at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Kathy Millitello of Alton, Susan (Tom) Dewyea of Hubert, North Carolina, and Barbara (Acie) Porter of Granite City, Illinois four sons, Michael (Dee) Millitello of Jacksonville, Illinois, Richard (Mary) Millitello of Meadowbrook, Illinois, Don (Jessica) Millitello of Grafton, Illinois, and Anthony (Sherry) Millitello of Belleville, Illinois, 15 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a brother, Frank Millitello of Brighton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl J. Millitello.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to masses. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com