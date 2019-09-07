JERSEYVILLE — Joseph Francis Munsterman, 76, died at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri.

He was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on Nov. 13, 1942, one of three sons born to Eugene and Lucille (Schell) Munsterman.

A lifelong Jerseyville resident, Joe attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, and graduated in 1961 from Jersey Community High School both in Jerseyville, Illinois.

For many years he was employed at Munsterman's Shell Filling Station in downtown Jerseyville, until accepting a position with Olin Corporation, dedicating 20 years of service.

Surviving are a brother and sister in-law, John and Janet Munsterman of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Rosemary Munsterman of Jerseyville; two nephews, David Munsterman, and his wife, Beverly of Godfrey, Illinois and Richard Corydon Munsterman of Edwardsville, Illinois; and a great niece, Libby Munsterman of Godfrey; along with numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Eugene Munsterman.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Meals on Wheels.

