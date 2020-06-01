BETHATLO — Joseph "Joe" Lee Pierson, age 88, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on Jan. 22, 1932 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Ralph and Hazel (Switzer) Pierson. He married Irma Louise Musgrove on Feb. 22, 1964 in Alton and she preceded him in death on April 18, 2009. Joe served our country honorably in both the Army and Navy; he was a Korean War veteran. Joe retired from Chrysler after working there for over 30 years. Throughout their 45 year marriage, he and his wife Irma loved to go dancing. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing, baseball, and family vacations. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his sons. He is survived by three children, Bill (Kathy) Coffman of Wood River, Illinois, Mark (Desiree) Coffman of Bethalto, Illinois, and Kevin Pierson of Cottage Hills, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Bill, Zac, and Daniel Coffman, Josh Smith, Alyssa Milan, Kaitlyn Pierson, and Colby Coffman; four great-grandchildren, Quinn Coffman, Jayden Williams, Levi and Mason Smith; two sisters-in-law, Dean Abner, and Phyllis Riley; and many other loved ones. In addition to his wife, Irma; he is preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Gregory Lee and Keith Eugene Pierson. A private visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. A private burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be given to Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.