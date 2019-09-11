PALMYRA — Joseph Allen Stout, 90, of Palmyra, Illinois, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 at Doctor's Nursing and Rehab in Salem. He was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Hettick, Illinois, the son of Raymond O. and Viola A. (Holmes) Stout. He married Vonda I. (Sevier) Stout on Aug. 26, 1953 at the Church of Christ in Hamburg. She passed away on Nov. 4, 1981.

He is survived by two sons, Bruce Lee Stout and Bradley Ray Stout; one daughter, Beth Ann (Stout) Schwabe (husband Paul); two grandchildren, Sara Beth Schwabe and Matthew Paul Schwabe; two nephews, Timothy and Courtney Stout; and cousins, Donald and Marilyn Huson and Shirley (Huson) Starkey and their children. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; a brother, James E. Stout; a grandson, Clinton Stout; a brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Veralee Wilson; and Carroll Starkey, his cousin, Shirley's husband

Mr. Stout was baptized in the Church of Christ and attended the Jerseyville Church of Christ. He graduated from Kampsville High School, Class of 1947, and attended college at Western Illinois State in Macomb. Most of his working days were involved in the business of farm tile drainage and as a draftsman.

At his request, cremation will be accorded. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Hettick Cemetery in Hettick. Immediately following the short graveside service, family & friends are welcome to meet for a Celebration of Life, held at Reno's Restaurant on the north side of the square in Carlinville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jerseyville Church of Christ, or MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. Stults-Neece Funeral Home in Palmyra is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.