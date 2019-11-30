ALHAMBRA — Joseph A. Whitworth, 42, of Alhambra, Illinois, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital, in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born April 25, 1977, in Highland, Illinois, the son of Danny and Donna (nee Lockhart) Whitworth.

On April 9, 2010, he married Nancy L. Bolen, who survives in Alhambra.

Joe grew up in Alhambra. He was a 1995 graduate of Highland High School. He worked at Safe Supply in Highland, then as an apprentice plumber for two years. He then started doing machinist work. He currently owned J.W. Performance, building ITPA tractor pulling engines. Joe loved anything to do with horsepower and racing. He enjoyed watching movies, Cardinals baseball, watching football and cooking.

Survivors include his father, Danny E. Whitworth, of Alhambra; mother, Donna F. Lockhart, of New Douglas, Illinois; maternal grandmother, Ruth E. Lockhart, of Litchfield, Illinois; wife, Nancy L. Whitworth (nee Bolen), of Alhambra; two sons, Logan A. Whitworth and Eli J. Whitworth, both of Iuka, Illinois; a stepson, Ty (Amanda) Wesbrook, of Atlanta, Georgia; stepdaughter, Brittany (CJ) Miller, of Mascoutah, Illinois; a brother, Michael E. (Barb) Whitworth, of New Douglas; step-grandchildren, Myka, Landyn and Hunter Wesbrook, and Jayden, Kale and Abram Miller; many aunts and uncles; and, numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary, in Alhambra.

Private funeral service will be at Dauderman Mortuary with Pastor John Mindrup officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery, in Alhambra.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, in Alhambra.