ELSAH — Josephine Campbell (Fina Maria Campbell), 67, of Elsah, Illinois, died from complications following a stroke, at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 5, 2020, in Kindred Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Fina was a loving mother, doting grandmother, and adoring wife. Born on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, on Feb. 15, 1952 to Antonio and Antonia (Pan) Vieiro (Bieyro), she attended Cathedral High School in New York CIty, and was a 1972 graduate of The Berkeley School, New York, with a BS degree.

Fina was a freelance word processor for Phillip Morris, Colgate Palmolive, and Merrill Lynch. She met Blair Bruce Campbell through the Single Booklovers Club when he was a serviceman, and they married in New York, on Sept. 8, 1984.

Moving to Elsah, Illinois, with her husband, she eventually became a Senior Records Clerk and Systems Analyst for Southwestern Bell and AT&T respectively, until retiring in her 50's.

She enjoyed swimming, walking, science, archaeology, photography, people, laughter, was a perennial optimist, and once remarked she had never been depressed. Animals loved her. She once said her greatest joy might be to live on an animal reserve. She met renal failure with optimism and continued to travel, scheduling dialysis along the way.

Fina is survived by her husband, Blair; by one son, Charles Andrew Campbell of Loveland, Colorado; and his wife Elaine; their daughter, Emerald Isle (Emmie); one brother, Lou Bieyro of Staten Island; with daughters Bridget and Kristen; their mother Barbara; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, particularly in New York and New Jersey; and elsewhere in this country and in Spain.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Linux Xavier, age 5 ½ hours.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Burial will be at Elsah Cemetery, Elsah, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to the funeral home in care of the Campbell family.

Additionally, memorials may be made to International Crane Foundation.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.