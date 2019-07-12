Josephine Remling

Service Information
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL
62626
(217)-854-3161
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home
260 Woodlawn Acres
Carlinville, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home
260 Woodlawn Acres
Carlinville, IL
Obituary
REMLING

CORLINVILLE — Josephine "Jo" Remling, 101, of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Moore Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Historical Society or Rural United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from July 12 to July 13, 2019
