REMLING
CORLINVILLE — Josephine "Jo" Remling, 101, of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Moore Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Historical Society or Rural United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.