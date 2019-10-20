GODFREY — JoVenna Lafikes Manns Price, 90, died at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton, Illinois.

She was born July 5, 1929, in Alton, the daughter of the late Samuel and Blanche (Steele) Balaco.

She married Louis Lafikes on Feb. 27, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1969.

She married Edwin Manns on Sept. 21, 1977. He preceded her in death in 1984.

She married J. Price in 1997 and he preceded her in death May 2017.

Surviving are three sons, George (Diane) Lafikes, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Louis (Christine) Lafikes, of Alton, and Sam (Kristine) Lafikes, of Rushville, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lafikes, Jonathan Lafikes, Lisa Stark, Samantha Diaz, Stevie Harrison, Tony Lafikes and Nicky Lafikes; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Amanda Borkowicz, of Park Forest, Illinois; and, many nieces and nephews, who she loved as well.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lotteo Balaco and Nicholas Bavis, and one sister, Christina Gennaro.

She now will rest with her stillborn daughter, Rose Ann, whom she always remembered.

She raised her three sons as a young widow, providing a loving home, college educations and a moral direction in life.

She attended Marquette Catholic High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, with a degree in special education. She worked as a mental health specialist at the Alton State Hospital. She retired from the Alton State Hospital, but continued to serve others by volunteering for hospice and serving at the hospital as a greeter.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always had advice and wisdom to share for any occasion. She was selfless when it came to the raising and care of her family and never once thought about her own needs. She was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren and will always carry a special place in their hearts.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where a memorial service will be at 10 a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 23. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.