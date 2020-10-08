1/1
Joyce Flure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FLORIDA — Joyce H. Flure, 92, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Joyce was the daughter of Oscar and Christina (Schneider) Dubach; born on Jan. 18, 1928 in Highland, Illinois, where she was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, she was a graduate of it's High School.

She had a brother, Merl F. Dubach who preceded her in death in 2007.

Joyce met and married Julius S. Flure in Highland, Illinois, where they lived until moving to Clearwater in 1952.

Julius preceded her in death in 1993.

Joyce was known for her love for walking, nature, animals and reading.

Joyce is survived by her niece, Tanan L. (Dubach) Stanfill of Baldwin, Missouri, who has been caring for her.

Tana is an only child of her brother Merl and Ada (Vahle) Dubach also deceased in 2016.

Joyce is also survived by Tana's two children Philip P. McDonald and Lisa M. (McDonald) Kamen (David); grand nieces and nephews, Jessica (McDonald) Mangan (Keegan), Emily Kamen and twin brothers, Benjamin and Matthew Kamen; Cousin, David Ruff; along with many family members on both the Dubach and Flure sides.

Interment will be held at valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois, next to her husband.

Date and time yet to be scheduled.

Memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, KL. 33760.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved