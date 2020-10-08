Joyce Flure

FLORIDA — Joyce H. Flure, 92, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Joyce was the daughter of Oscar and Christina (Schneider) Dubach; born on Jan. 18, 1928 in Highland, Illinois, where she was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, she was a graduate of it's High School.

She had a brother, Merl F. Dubach who preceded her in death in 2007.

Joyce met and married Julius S. Flure in Highland, Illinois, where they lived until moving to Clearwater in 1952.

Julius preceded her in death in 1993.

Joyce was known for her love for walking, nature, animals and reading.

Joyce is survived by her niece, Tanan L. (Dubach) Stanfill of Baldwin, Missouri, who has been caring for her.

Tana is an only child of her brother Merl and Ada (Vahle) Dubach also deceased in 2016.

Joyce is also survived by Tana's two children Philip P. McDonald and Lisa M. (McDonald) Kamen (David); grand nieces and nephews, Jessica (McDonald) Mangan (Keegan), Emily Kamen and twin brothers, Benjamin and Matthew Kamen; Cousin, David Ruff; along with many family members on both the Dubach and Flure sides.

Interment will be held at valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois, next to her husband.

Date and time yet to be scheduled.

Memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, KL. 33760.