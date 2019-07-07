HIGHLAND — Joyce M. Gaffner, 90 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Greenville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or Education Plus-Highland Community Schools.