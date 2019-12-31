ALTON — Joyce A. Hausman, 83, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30. 2019, at 9:53 p.m., at Integrity of Wood River, Illinois.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1936, the daughter of James Earl and Mary E. (Porter) McDonald. On June 27, 1958 she married Nelson E. Hausman in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1990.

Joyce enjoyed listening to country music, doing craft projects, coloring, and doing puzzle books. In her younger years she liked making ceramics and making quilts.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Stewart of Wood River, Illinois, Robert Hausman (Barb) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Jerry L. Hausman of Alton, and Roy Hausman (Sue) of Shipman, Illinois; a sister, Juanita "Kay" Ivester of Alton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great- great grandchild; also many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Nelson; she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Hausman; a great grandson, Braxton James Hausman; a brother, James Robert McDonald; a sister, Norma Hanks; a son-in-law, David L. Stewart; a loving aunt, Mary Jane Naaktgeboren; and a nephew, James W. McDonald.

A Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

