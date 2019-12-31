Joyce Hausman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Hausman.
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-465-3571
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Joyce A. Hausman, 83, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30. 2019, at 9:53 p.m., at Integrity of Wood River, Illinois.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1936, the daughter of James Earl and Mary E. (Porter) McDonald. On June 27, 1958 she married Nelson E. Hausman in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1990.

Joyce enjoyed listening to country music, doing craft projects, coloring, and doing puzzle books. In her younger years she liked making ceramics and making quilts.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Stewart of Wood River, Illinois, Robert Hausman (Barb) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Jerry L. Hausman of Alton, and Roy Hausman (Sue) of Shipman, Illinois; a sister, Juanita "Kay" Ivester of Alton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great- great grandchild; also many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Nelson; she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Hausman; a great grandson, Braxton James Hausman; a brother, James Robert McDonald; a sister, Norma Hanks; a son-in-law, David L. Stewart; a loving aunt, Mary Jane Naaktgeboren; and a nephew, James W. McDonald.

A Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Register book and on-line condolences may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.