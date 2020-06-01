COTTAGE HILLS—Joyce J. Hyman, 85, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Riverside Rehab & Health Care in Alton, Illinois. Born Sept. 5, 1934 in Granite City, Illinois, she was a daughter of William H. "Scrubby" and Audrey M. (Mount) Knupp. Joyce worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois, for private physicians and finally at Wood River, Illinois, Township Hospital, where she retired as head nurse in the pediatric department. She was a member of Connect Church in South Roxana, Illinois, where she loved to attend services. Survivors include her children, Donald Hyman of Cottage Hills, Illinois, James Hyman of Alton, and Charles Hyman of Bethalto, Illinois; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Brown of East Alton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William "Billy" Hyman; a daughter, Lee Ann Harrison; an infant son and an infant daughter; a great grandson, Chase Anderson; and a sister, Carol McCann. Due to current crowd restrictions, services, with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.