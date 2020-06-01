Joyce Hyman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COTTAGE HILLS—Joyce J. Hyman, 85, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Riverside Rehab & Health Care in Alton, Illinois. Born Sept. 5, 1934 in Granite City, Illinois, she was a daughter of William H. "Scrubby" and Audrey M. (Mount) Knupp. Joyce worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois, for private physicians and finally at Wood River, Illinois, Township Hospital, where she retired as head nurse in the pediatric department. She was a member of Connect Church in South Roxana, Illinois, where she loved to attend services. Survivors include her children, Donald Hyman of Cottage Hills, Illinois, James Hyman of Alton, and Charles Hyman of Bethalto, Illinois; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Brown of East Alton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William "Billy" Hyman; a daughter, Lee Ann Harrison; an infant son and an infant daughter; a great grandson, Chase Anderson; and a sister, Carol McCann. Due to current crowd restrictions, services, with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved