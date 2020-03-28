ALTON — Joyce Ann Lockwood, 73, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 27, 1946, the daughter of Albert Lockwood and Jessie Wilson.

Joyce is survived by her children, Michael King of Alton, Illinois, and Allen Lockwood of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother, Albert "Jack" Lockwood of Cottage Hills, Illinois; a sister, Lois Downs (David ) of Wood River, Illinois; and a granddaughter, Athena Layne Lockwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and step- father, Henry Meisenheimer, who loved her as his own.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the .

