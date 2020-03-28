BETHALTO — Joyce M. Lunceford, 78, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 5:55 p.m., while at University Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Joyce was born in Jersey County on May 28, 1941, the daughter of the late Robert and the late Pauline (Smith) Montgomery.

She worked in the packing department at Owens Illinois Glass until retirement. Joyce was a member of The Well Worship Center in Alton, Illinois, and enjoyed shopping, knitting, crocheting and reading.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Charlene Montgomery of South Roxana, Illinois; her brothers, Duane and Martha Montgomery of Jerseyville, Illinois, Dean Montgomery of Jerseyville, and Bob and Gloria Montgomery of Bunker Hill, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Kristi Pruitt, and Craig and Lauren Montgomery.

Per Joyce's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

