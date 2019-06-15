JERSEYVILLE — Joyce Ann (Myers) Shafer, 79, died at 10:35 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

She was born in Jerseyville on July 16, 1939, and was one of two daughters born to Virgil G. and Ada M. (Mourning) Myers.

She grew up in Jerseyville and graduated in 1957 from Jersey Community High School. She then married and concentrated on being a Mom, and raising her four children. Later in life, she attended Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, where she earned her Registered Nurse license. After graduation she became employed with St. Joseph's Hospital, and later in the office of Dr. Randall Crammond both in Alton. The majority of her career, however, was spent caring for patients at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville retiring after many years of dedicated service.

Surviving are her four children, Dr. Kathy Shafer of Litchfield, Stephen Shafer of Jerseyville, Doug and his wife, Barb Shafer of Jerseyville and Clark Shafer of Saint Louis, Mo.; four grandchildren, Kyle, and his wife, Kayla Blom of Litchfield, Travis Blom, and his fiance', Kristen Ishmael of St. Louis, Mo., Emily Shafer of Hanover Park, and Benjamin Shafer of St. Louis, Mo.; and four great grandchildren, Deklan, Kaleb, Gwenda, and Cain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Denise Alane Myers.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Jerry Frazier will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation.

Condolences may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com