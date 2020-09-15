CALHOUN — Joyce Snyders Titus, 78, went to her eternal resting place on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Joyce was born on Feb. 17, 1942 in Batchtown, Illinois, to Raphael and Phyllis (Stumpf) Snyders.

She attended Batchtown Grade School and graduated from Hardin High School in 1959. She received her BA in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University and began her career as an elementary school teacher in 1966.

Joyce taught multiple generations of Calhoun families for 35 years at Kampsville, Illinois, Grade School, Junior High, and Calhoun Junior High School before her retirement.

After retirement, she continued to share her love of learning at St. Norbert School. Joyce touched so many lives as a teacher, mentor, and coach.

She was known to always help the underdog and as the teacher who could hurl an eraser at a moving target.

Joyce married Norman Titus on Nov. 30, 1963 in Batchtown. They eventually settled on a farm on Crawford Creek in Kampsville and were blessed with four children, Cindy (Brad) Klocke, Chuck Titus, Lance Titus, and Brianna (Lance) Sibley.

Joyce would tell you her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Jocie, Kassidy, Wesley and Alexis Klocke; Quinlin, Clayton, and Keaton Titus; and Wyatt and Walker Sibley.

Joyce could often be found on the bleachers of sporting events crocheting and cheering on her children and grandchildren.

Joyce was a member of St. Anselm Parish and then later, when the North Calhoun Catholic churches merged, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.

Joyce was active in the parish serving on the Pastoral Council and St. Anselm's Altar Society. Joyce was also a member of the Calhoun County Fair Board for many years and was delighted to be a grand marshal in the fair parade in 2015.

Joyce is survived by her children; grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Jim) Franke; brothers, Gene Snyders, Don (Peggy) Snyders, and Phil (Eva) Snyders; brothers-in-law, Bill (Elaine) Titus, and Jerome Hayn; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband; parents; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Hettie Titus; sister-in-law Betty Hayn; nephew, Craig Franke; and great nephew, Andrew Dominguez.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm's Church in Kampsville with Father Don Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at St. Barbara's Cemetery in Batchtown.

Memorials may be made to Calhoun County Ambulance or St. Barbara's Cemetery in Batchtown.