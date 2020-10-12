1/1
Joyce Turner
PERRYVILLE — Joyce A. Turner, 74, of Perryville, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was born April 20, 1946 to Walter Lappe and Amelia (Ruessler) Brown.

She had three sons, Robert (Donna) Rollet, Scot (Kim) Rollet, and David Rollet; Four Grandchildren and Four Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at Ford Young Funeral Home; Services will follow at 4 p.m. with her grandson, Justin Rollet officiating.

Masks must be worn.

Memorial contributions may be given for family use.

www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
