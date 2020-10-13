Joyce Willoughby

COLLINSVILLE — Joyce C. Willoughby, age 81, formerly of Carlyle and Collinsville, Illinois, born March 12, 1939 in Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Alhambra Rehab & Health Care.

Joyce was a 1957 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois.

She was a retired small business owner. She was a life member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, enjoyed camping, traveling but most of all loved being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Willoughby, whom she married April 26, 1958; and her parents, Erwin and Mildred (nee Emde)Plegge.

She is survived by two sons, Brad (Michele) Willoughby of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Doug (Chin Chu) Willoughby of Cudjoe Key, Florida; five grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Rechlin, Amanda (Ritchie) Linden, Joe, Felicia and Lance Willoughby; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Riley Rechlin; a sister, Shirley Aubrecht of Edwardsville, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Bahn of Troy, Illinois.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made in Joyce's honor to St. James Lutheran Church and can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.