GODFREY — Joyce A. Zerr, 83, died at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Nov. 10, 1936 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Ewen) Godar.

Joyce graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and worked for St. Joseph Hospital for many years, and as a receptionist for Dr. Edmund O'Kelly in Alton. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. On May 14, 1960 she married Ralph J. Zerr in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Janet Zerr (John Uhl) of Alton and Kathleen Wittich (Joseph) of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Eric, Christopher and Megan; two brothers, John Godar of Alton and Neil Godar of Godfrey; three sisters, Betty Spahr of Superior, Colorado, Kathy Schneider of ST. Charles, Missouri, and Jan Molloy of Godfrey; and a very special nephew, Mark Zerr of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ellen Yeager and Carol Cannella; and an infant brother, Ken Godar.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Marquette Catholic High School or Ranken Jordan Hospital.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.