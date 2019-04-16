JUANITA DAY

WHEATON — Juanita Marie Day, 90, passed on to heaven, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Beloved wife of Robert F. Day; loving mother of Robert Day; Dawn (David Freeman) Day Freeman and the late Janis (Jon Sr., surviving) Scott; grandmother of Jon Scott Jr. and Aaron (Christina) Webb-Scott; great grandmother of Jake, Evan, Corey and Parker Scott; dear sister of Charles (Nancy) Ross and Kenneth (Linda) Ross; fond aunt of Charles Ross, Rochelle (Brent) Hance, Derek Ross, Pam (Rick) Foster, Karen (David) Danhauer and Suzanne (Rob) Bolton, James (Lurlene) McQuality, and Lynn (Janet) McQuality.

Juanita was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Charles L. and Julia L. Ross. She married Robert F. Day April 18, 1959, who preceded her in death in 1999.

Juanita was a sweet, kind, caring, giving, devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt, who was always ready to help others. She loved to garden, enjoyed crafts, and loved traveling and camping. In 1959, with longtime friends Clayton and Esther Barker, she and Robert, developed Holly Cove Campground in Whittier, North Carolina, which they operated until 1982.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 60 years, during that time holding positions of Elder and Deacon. Juanita enjoyed her role as pianist, with the Wheaton Park District "Silverstones", for many years. Juanita was a 50 year member of PEO International, and at one point, was the President of her Sisterhood chapter. P.E.O. exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women through educational opportunities. She was involved in giving to many other philanthropic organizations.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com