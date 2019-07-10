JUANITA DILLE

COTTAGE HILLS — Juanita M. Dille, 82, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Barns-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1937 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Leo and Pearl (Wilson) Webb. Both preceded her in death. She married Jerry M. Dille in Wood River, Illinois, on June 22, 1959.

Juanita loved her family and her dogs, Abner, Charlie and Max. She also had many hobbies that she loved such as knitting and crocheting.

Along with her husband, she is survived by; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Mike Huntsman of Wood River; four grandchildren, Danielle (James) Conn, James (Theresa Snell) Huntsman, Zach (Jessica) Huntsman and Nick Huntsman; a great grandson, Andrew Kallal; two great granddaughters, Angelina Conn and Sofia Huntsman; a brother, Richard (Jean) Webb; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kim Dille-Murphy; a son, Kevin Dille; and six siblings, Kenny Webb, Delores Giberson, Connie Cloniger, Marilyn Rosecrans, Terry Webb and Debbie Webb.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, with Pastor Royce Roy officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

