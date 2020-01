BUNKER HILL — Juanita Johnessee, 85, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Friends can gather on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Following is the service Monday, Jan 20, at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Condolence made at www.kravanyafuneral.com.