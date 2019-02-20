JUANITA NORRIS

JERSEYVILLE — Juanita Gertrude Norris, 98, died peacefully at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1920 in Moscow Mills, Missouri, one of four children born to the late Harvey T. and Martha (Dyer) Wilkinson.

Juanita was a graduate of Buchanan High School in Troy, Missouri. She went on to further her education at the Rubicon Business School in St. Louis, Missouri and later obtained a position as a secretary for a real estate company in St. Louis, where she was employed for over ten years.

She married James M. Norris on Jan. 21, 1950 in Moscow Mills and together they shared in the joys of raising their two sons, and running and supporting the family business, Wells-Norris, Inc. in Jerseyville. They enjoyed over 66 years of marriage until Jim's death on Oct. 31, 2016.

Juanita and Jim spent their early years of marriage in Germany during the Korean War and continued to enjoy travel throughout their lives. They were both actively involved in various community organizations and events, and were grateful for the friendships they enjoyed throughout the years.

Juanita's life could be summarized into two simple yet profound words: Faith and Family.

She was a loyal and devout member of the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, lending a hand to countless causes in addition to serving as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

When it came to her family, Juanita was a constant source of love and support, and her family provided her with much joy. When Jim's health began to fail, she demonstrated the true meaning of devotion by caring for him and allowing him the opportunity to stay in the comforts of their home for many years.

Juanita's life and legacy will be fondly remembered and carried on by her family and by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas "Ed" and Beth Norris of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Pat Norris of Jerseyville; four grandchildren, James "JD" Norris and William "Will" Norris of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Mindy (Gary) Woelfel of Jerseyville, Brian (Brenda) Allen of Fieldon; a granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Allen of Jerseyville; six great-grandchildren, Holly and Brady Woelfel, Kyla and Isabel Allen and Mason and Morgan Allen; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Michael "Mike" Norris on Jan. 13, 2019; a grandson, Shane Wesley Allen on Feb. 27, 2008; as well as three brothers, Harvey, Marion and David Wilkinson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of arrangements.