1/1
Juanita Porter
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Juanita D. Porter, 96, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton, Illinois.

She was born June 3, 1924 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, the daughter of William and Viola (Nanney) Meyer.

On June 13, 1942, she married Gilbert Porter. He passed away in 1977.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (John) Gray of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Lora Collins of Highland, Illinois; also surviving are grandchildren, David Gray of East Alton, Aimee Gray of Fenton, Missouri, Kelli Rossi of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ian Collins of Lafayette, Louisiana; her great-grandchildren, Kyla, Victor and Natalie Rossi of Las Vegas, and Gabrielle Marchetto of Fenton; and a great-great grandson, Ivan Rossi of Las Vegas.

Along with her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma, Myrtle, Laverne, Marie and Mavis; her brothers, Hilary and Don; an infant granddaughter, Lisa Gray; and a grandson, Donald McQuaid, Jr.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are scheduled at the present time.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Sorry for you loss Joyce and Lora. I'll always remember Bunch as a gentle person. She live and long life. Prayers for you all. Anna.
Anna Dorner
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved