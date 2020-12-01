ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Juanita D. Porter, 96, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton, Illinois.

She was born June 3, 1924 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, the daughter of William and Viola (Nanney) Meyer.

On June 13, 1942, she married Gilbert Porter. He passed away in 1977.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (John) Gray of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Lora Collins of Highland, Illinois; also surviving are grandchildren, David Gray of East Alton, Aimee Gray of Fenton, Missouri, Kelli Rossi of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ian Collins of Lafayette, Louisiana; her great-grandchildren, Kyla, Victor and Natalie Rossi of Las Vegas, and Gabrielle Marchetto of Fenton; and a great-great grandson, Ivan Rossi of Las Vegas.

Along with her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma, Myrtle, Laverne, Marie and Mavis; her brothers, Hilary and Don; an infant granddaughter, Lisa Gray; and a grandson, Donald McQuaid, Jr.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are scheduled at the present time.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.