JUANITA WARREN

BUNKER HILL — Juanita Warren, 93, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born July 24, 1925, in Sturdivant, Missouri to Dawson Cooper & Manda Davis Cooper.

She married Harold Edward Warren on May 1, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2007. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Bunker Hill.

She is survived by her three children, Edward (Sue) Warren of Bunker Hill, Linda Warren of Bunker Hill, Darrell (Kelly) Warren of Bunker Hill, grandchildren, Darin (Kristen) Warren, Joseph (Wendy) Warren, Darra (Dave) Feuerhak, Brandi (Tim) Burnet, great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Sophie, Gabrielle, Claire, Eliana, Josephine, Noah, Jonah, J.W., Anaiah, Moriah, Lincoln "Rooster" and several nieces and nephews. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, great-grandchild, Elijah, brother, Howard Cooper, sister, Ruth Shrout and several nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 17 at First Assembly of God Church in Bunker Hill from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services are Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to First Assembly of God Church in Bunker Hill . Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.